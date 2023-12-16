The Hurricanes have placed Raanta on waivers Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta is 6-5-1 this season, but that has more to do with the Hurricanes' scoring than his play in net, as he has a 3.60 GAA and an .854 save percentage. The final straw came in his last two starts, giving up 10 goals on 54 shots in a loss to Vancouver and an overtime defeat versus Nashville. It remains to be seen what the Hurricanes will do with Raanta should he pass through waivers as they could still keep him in the NHL, or send him to the minors.