Raanta was pulled after two periods in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Blues. He allowed three goals on 15 shots.

Two were on the power play, but even then, Raanta looked leaky when he was in the blue paint -- a couple of those goals were questionable at best. Still Rod Brind'Amour is known to ride his goalies, so there's always a risk Raanta could be nicked up. He did appear to be slow to get up on a couple plays in the second period, so we'll watch this carefully. Frederick Andersen is already out with a lower-body injury and while he's been great so far, Pyotr Kochetkov has just nine career NHL starts. Kocketkov stopped 10-of-11 shots in relief and got the win.