Raanta posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Raanta has logged consecutive shutouts, and he's won five straight appearances. With Pyotr Kochetkov still a bit banged up -- though healthy enough to serve as backup -- Raanta appears to be trying to claim the starting job. This was Raanta's 17th career shutout, and it improved his season numbers to 9-2-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 14 appearances. The Hurricanes' next game is in New Jersey on Sunday.