Raanta was pulled early in the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Raanta had a rough night. He was able to make all of his saves on the power play but allowed four goals on only 19 even-strength shots. It was a tie game going into the third period but Raanta allowed three consecutive goals in just over four minutes and was pulled for teammate Yaniv Perets. This was the fourth straight start for Raanta, where he posted a save percentage above .950 in all three previous games. Raanta will look to bounce back when they play the Red Wings on Friday.