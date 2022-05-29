Raanta allowed three goals on 13 shots before he was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Raanta allowed two goals in the first period and one early in the second before making an early exit in the Game 6 loss. The 33-year-old goaltender now has a .872 save percentage and a 3.96 GAA on the road in the postseason while posting a .965 save percentage and a 0.97 GAA at home. The Hurricanes will need Raanta to bounce back as they return to Raleigh for Game 7.