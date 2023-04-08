Raanta made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

After winning his first two starts in April following his return from a lower-body injury, Raanta took a rare regulation loss against the Sabres -- only his third of the season, and first since Nov. 12. Carolina's normally stingy defense also allowed the veteran netminder to face at least 30 shots for the first time since Feb. 24. Raanta sports a stellar 2.28 GAA despite a merely solid .909 save percentage, and with the Hurricanes playing on back-to-back nights one more time this season -- Monday in Ottawa and Tuesday at home against the Red Wings -- he should see one final start to try and improve on his 18-3-3 record.