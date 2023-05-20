Raanta will guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Saturday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Raanta hasn't played since Game 5 of the first round after battling an illness. In that time, Frederik Andersen took over the starting role. It's possible that head coach Rod Brind'Amour is choosing to rest Andersen after he played all of Thursday's quadruple-overtime loss in Game 1. Raanta has gone 3-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage in five playoff appearances.