Raanta turned aside 24 shots in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Predators.

The veteran netminder didn't seem comfortable all night, starting in the first period when a weak backhand by Juuso Parssinen trickled through Raanta's five-hole and just across the goal line. Raanta hasn't won a game since Nov. 22, going 0-3-1 across his last five appearances with a 4.75 GAA and horrific .805 save percentage. As a result of those recent struggles, Raanta has fallen firmly behind Pyotr Kochetkov on the depth chart for Carolina.