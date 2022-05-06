Raanta (upper body) will serve as Pyotr Kochetkov's backup in Friday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.
Raanta is still feeling the effects of the hit he took from Boston's David Pastrnak which knocked him out of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bruins, but he's evidently doing well enough to serve as Kochetkov's backup Friday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Raanta get the starting nod for Sunday's Game 4.
