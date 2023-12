Raanta is slated to start at home against Montreal on Thursday.

Raanta was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday after posting a 2.90 GAA and an .875 save percentage in two minor-league contests. At the NHL level this season, he has a 6-5-1 record, 3.60 GAA and .854 save percentage in 14 appearances. A game against the Canadiens might help boost his confidence -- Montreal ranks 27th offensively this year with 2.79 goals per game.