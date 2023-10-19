Raanta is slated to guard the road net Thursday versus Seattle, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Raanta has a 1-1-0 record, 3.16 GAA and .838 save percentage in two contests this campaign. Seattle has been struggling, going 0-3-1 to start the season while scoring just three goals in that span.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Earns win in relief•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Struggles in first start•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Signs one-year contract•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Loses in overtime•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Receives starting nod Saturday•