Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will defend the road net Monday against Winnipeg.

Raanta only made six saves on 14 shots in an 8-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 24 during his last appearance. He has posted a 6-3-0 record this season with a 3.47 GAA and an .854 save percentage through 10 games played. The Jets sit 14th in the league this campaign with 3.26 goals per contest.