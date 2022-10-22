Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start Saturday on the road against Calgary.

Raanta will make his second start of the year after the Hurricanes lost 6-4 to Edmonton on Thursday. He made 18 saves in a 2-1 win over San Jose on Oct. 14 during his last appearance in the crease. The Flames had a three-game win streak snapped by Buffalo on Thursday in a 6-3 defeat.