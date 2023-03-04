Raanta is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Friday.

Raanta has a 15-2-3 record, 2.32 GAA, and .908 save percentage in 21 contests this season. He's won his last five outings while posting a 1.28 GAA and a .953 save percentage over that stretch. The Coyotes have the 28th-ranked offense with 2.67 goals per game in 2022-23.