Raanta (lower body) is expected to start in Friday's home game against Tampa Bay, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Raanta availability was in question after he left Wednesday's contest after one period. He has a 6-2-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .885 save percentage in nine appearances this season. Tampa Bay is tied for seventh offensively this year with 3.50 goals per game.
