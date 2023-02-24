Raanta is slated to start at home against Ottawa on Friday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Raanta has a 14-2-3 record, 2.44 GAA and .902 save percentage in 20 contests this season. He's won his last four games while posting a 1.63 GAA and a .938 save percentage over that span. Ottawa has the 20th-ranked offense with 3.04 goals per game.