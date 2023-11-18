Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, indicating he will guard the home crease Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Raanta allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to Florida during his last outing. He has a 4-2-1 record this season with a 3.01 GAA and an .877 save percentage through seven appearances. Pittsburgh sits ninth in the league this campaign with 3.53 goals per contest.