Raanta is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Raanta has a 6-4-0 record, 3.33 GAA and .863 save percentage in 12 contests this campaign. He's 0-2-0 over his last three outings while stopping just 51 of 64 shots (.797 save percentage). Vancouver will be a difficult team for Raanta to rebound against -- the Canucks rank third offensively this year with 3.81 goals per game.