Raanta is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Raanta stopped 18 of 21 shots in a 5-3 win over Montreal in his last start Dec. 28. He has a 7-5-1 record, 3.56 GAA and .855 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. The Blues, who rank 26th offensively this year with 2.86 goals per game, are a favorable matchup for Raanta.