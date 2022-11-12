Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start on the road against Colorado on Saturday.

Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov have been sharing the goaltending duties for Carolina this week with Frederik Andersen (lower body) unavailable. Raanta allowed two goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Florida. He has a 3-1-1 record this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .915 save percentage.