Raanta (lower body) will join the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Tuesday.

Raanta won't be ready to suit up versus the Lightning on Tuesday but appears to be trending in the right direction. Even if Raanta doesn't play during the two-game road trip, the Canes return home for a back-to-back versus the Islanders on Sunday, which could also be a chance for the Finn to play.