Raanta made 20 saves in a 6-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Raanta set a Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers record by helping them get at least one point in each of his past 13 games (11-0-2). He's 14-2-3 in 19 starts this season and has delivered decent ratios over that time. However, Raanta's .902 save percentage heading into Thursday's game was the lowest of his career, save for his .897 in his rookie season with Chicago.