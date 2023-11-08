Raanta stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

While he didn't see a lot of volume, Raanta had to make some very tough saves just to get Carolina to OT and set the stage for another Martin Necas game-winner. Raanta has won four straight starts, allowing a total of seven goals on 81 shots during those outings, and the fact that the Hurricanes brought in Jaroslav Halak on a free-agent tryout earlier this week is a strong sign Frederik Andersen (illness) won't be back on the ice any time soon. As long as Raanta can stay healthy himself, the 34-year-old appears set for a fairly hefty workload, with youngster Pyotr Kochetkov -- just called back up from AHL Syracuse on Monday -- backing him up for now.