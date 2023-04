Raanta made 20 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Robert Hagg snapped a shot past him early in the second period to ruin his shutout bid, but otherwise Raanta didn't have much trouble containing Detroit's skaters. The 33-year-old netminder has won three of four starts since returning from a lower-body injury at the beginning of April, and on the season Raanta sports a 2.23 GAA and .910 save percentage.