Raanta made 26 saves in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday
The only Pen that beat him was none other than Sidney Crosby, who used his patented backhand to fool the Canes' twine tender. Raanta has four wins in his last five starts, and he has plenty of opportunity to ring up some solid numbers with Frederik Andersen (illness) out indefinitely.
