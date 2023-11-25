Raanta allowed eight goals on just 14 shots in Friday's 8-2 home loss against the Lightning.

Raanta's stat line looks awful, but to be fair, a lot of the goals weren't entirely his fault. The Lightning took advantage of three penalties to the Hurricanes in the second period, scoring three power-play goals with a 4-minute and 20-second stretch. In the third period, Tampa Bay blitzed Raanta for five goals, and overall he allowed four goals on the man advantage, as the penalty kill was mostly non-existent for the Canes.