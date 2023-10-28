Raanta turned aside all 20 shots he faced in a 3-0 win on Friday against the Sharks.

It was the 20th career shutout for Raanta, and his first since April 1 of last season on the road against the Canadiens. It was his first shutout at PNC Arena since Feb. 24, 2023 against the Senators. He was nearly dinged for a goal in the third period, as Nico Sturm rang one off of the pipes, saving Raanta's shutout. He'll continue to share playing time with Frederik Andersen as long as both goalies remain healthy.