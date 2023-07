Raanta inked a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Carolina on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Raanta looks poised to enter the upcoming season as the No. 1 option between the pipes with the potential departure of Frederik Andersen. Last season, the 33-year-old logged 27 games in which he posted a 19-3-3 record with a 2.23 GAA and four shutouts.