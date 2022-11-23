Raanta is expected to guard the home goal against Arizona on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Raanta has lost his past three outings (0-2-1), allowing eight goals on 78 shots. He has been superb against the Coyotes in his career with a mark of 5-0-1 to go with a 1.98 GAA and a .935 save percentage. Raanta has a 3-2-2 record this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .902 save percentage.
