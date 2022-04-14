Raanta is on track to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Red Wings.
Raanta wasn't great in his last start last Thursday against Buffalo, surrendering three goals on just 21 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 10-21-3 on the road this year.
