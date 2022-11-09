Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Panthers.

Raanta wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Sabres, surrendering three goals on just 25 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old goaltender will try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Florida team that will be without Matthew Tkachuk (suspension), Aaron Ekblad (lower body) and Patric Hornqvist (upper body).