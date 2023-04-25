Raanta is expected between the pipes at home in Tuesday's Game 5 clash with the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta has started all four postseason contests in which he posted a 3-1-0 record, 2.46 GAA and .915 save percentage. Even with the return of Frederik Andersen, the 33-year-old Raanta has seemingly cemented himself as the playoff starter. Still, if the Finn stumbles in a few games, he could see himself replaced by the veteran Andersen.