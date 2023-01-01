Raanta will defend the road net Sunday versus New Jersey, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Raanta will make a fifth straight start after posting shutout wins in each of his past two outings. He has a shutout streak of 127:35 going into Sunday's contest. Raanta has a 9-2-2 record this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 14 appearances. New Jersey is tied for ninth in the NHL this year with 3.33 goals per game.
