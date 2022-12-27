Raanta will guard the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta will make his third straight start, and he's picked up wins in four of his last five outings. In that span, he's allowed 17 goals on 106 shots -- he's been shaky, but he's done enough to get results. The 33-year-old will have a very favorable matchup Tuesday, as Chicago is 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.