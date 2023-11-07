Raanta will guard the home goal against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Raanta made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders on Saturday. In five contests this campaign, he has a 3-1-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .870 save percentage. With Frederik Andersen out indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue, Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov, who was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday, could share playing time.