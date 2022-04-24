Raanta will man the road crease Sunday against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) still on the mend, Raanta continues to operate as the top option in Carolina's net. Raanta has won both of his starts since Andersen went down, improving his record to 14-5-4 along with a 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll have a nice opportunity to continue his winning ways against an Islanders team that has allowed 18 goals during its current four-game losing streak.