Raanta will be guarding the home crease against Buffalo on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Raanta is 2-0-1 this season and has allowed seven goals on 80 shots. He was 2-0-0 against the Sabres last season, giving up five goals on 55 shots. This is a different Buffalo team this year as they are 7-3-0 and in second place in the tough Atlantic Division. Buffalo has averaged 4.30 goals per game this season.
