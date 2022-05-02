Raanta will be between the home pipes for Monday's Game 1 clash with Boston, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
The decision to start Raanta shouldn't come as a surprise after Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) was ruled out for Game 1. It will be the 32-year-old Raanta's first career playoff start having featured exclusively in relief for his prior five postseason appearances.
