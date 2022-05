Raanta will start Game 7 on Saturday against visiting Boston.

With Frederik Andersen (lower body) still sidelined, Raanta will make his sixth appearance of the series. The 33-year-old netminder has produced a tidy .926 save percentage and 2.46 GAA in Round 1, so he and the Hurricanes should be in a solid position to advance to Round 2 as home-ice favorites against the Bruins in Game 7.