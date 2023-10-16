Raanta will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta will start the second half of a back-to-back after Frederik Andersen yielded five goals in a shootout win over the Kings on Saturday. The expectation is that the Hurricanes will rotate goalies regularly this year rather than riding one starter, but Raanta will likely handle a slightly smaller share of the workload. The 34-year-old impressed in 27 games last season with a 19-3-3 record, a 2.23 GAA and a .910 save percentage.