Raanta will defend to the road net Saturday versus Columbus, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta has won his past six starts, having allowed 16 goals on 159 shots. He has a 10-2-2 record this season with a 2.63 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 15 appearances. The Blue Jackets rank 29th in the league this season with 2.59 goals per game.