Raanta will guard the road goal in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta is making his 10th straight postseason start, and he's looking to pick up his first road win of these playoffs. In 11 appearances, he has been excellent with a 1.99 GAA and a .931 save percentage. A win Saturday would advance the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Finals.