Raanta will guard the road goal Tuesday against Montreal.

Raanta has won his past six outings, including his last five starts, having allowed two goals or fewer five times during that span. He has a 16-2-3 record this season with a 2.26 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 22 appearances. The Canadiens rank 27th in the league this campaign with 2.68 goals per game.