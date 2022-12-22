Raanta will be between the road pipes against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Hurricanes reporter Adam Gold reports.

Raanta has had a tough time of late, giving up nine goals on 65 shots in his last three appearances. Raanta is 5-2-2 with a 2.76 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He will take on the Penguins, who have scored 111 goals in 32 games this season.