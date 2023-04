Raanta will defend the visiting crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Raanta has won his last eight decisions and is 18-2-3 this season with four shutouts. The netminder has a 2.20 GAA and .911 save percentage. He has a tough matchup versus the Sabres, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.58 goals per contest.