Raanta will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's Game 5 against Boston.

Raanta wasn't great in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Bruins, surrendering four goals on just 27 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 32-year-old Finn will try to shake off that poor performance and shoot for his second win of the postseason in a rematch with the same Boston squad Tuesday.

