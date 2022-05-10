Raanta will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's Game 5 against Boston.
Raanta wasn't great in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Bruins, surrendering four goals on just 27 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 32-year-old Finn will try to shake off that poor performance and shoot for his second win of the postseason in a rematch with the same Boston squad Tuesday.
