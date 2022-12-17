Raanta will defend the home cage against Dallas on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta was pulled after two periods in his last start, giving up three goals on 15 shots December 1. He is 4-2-2 with a 2.62 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will face the Stars, who have scored 112 goals this season, tied for third in the NHL.