Raanta will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
This contest will mark Raanta's first preseason start. The 33-year-old goalie will look to solidify his place as Frederik Andersen's backup heading into the new season.
