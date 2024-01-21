Raanta will guard the home net Sunday against Minnesota, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It'll be the fourth consecutive start for Raanta with Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) on injured reserve. The 34-year-old Raanta is 10-6-2 with an unsightly .868 save percentage and 3.21 GAA. He'll face a Minnesota team that's shown some offensive firepower recently, scoring 14 goals in their last three games.