Raanta will get the starting nod in Florida on Friday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Raanta will make his third straight start as he continues shouldering the load in Frederick Andersen's (illness) absence. Raanta has earned three straight wins, including his 20-save shutout Oct. 27 against the Sharks. During that stretch, he's posted a .924 save percentage. However, his season mark still sits at .877 through six appearances.