Raanta will get the starting nod in Florida on Friday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Raanta will make his third straight start as he continues shouldering the load in Frederick Andersen's (illness) absence. Raanta has earned three straight wins, including his 20-save shutout Oct. 27 against the Sharks. During that stretch, he's posted a .924 save percentage. However, his season mark still sits at .877 through six appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Sharp in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting against Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Team rallies to earn win for him•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine versus Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Shuts out toothless Sharks•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Sharks•